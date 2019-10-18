Dusk Network (DUSK) Trading 7.7% Lower This Week

Dusk Network (CURRENCY:DUSK) traded down 7.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 18th. During the last seven days, Dusk Network has traded 7.7% lower against the dollar. Dusk Network has a total market capitalization of $6.58 million and approximately $797,173.00 worth of Dusk Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dusk Network token can now be purchased for about $0.0585 or 0.00000736 BTC on popular exchanges including Bittrex, Binance DEX and Ethfinex.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Dusk Network alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00043168 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00007454 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $481.94 or 0.06072947 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000419 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000266 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0870 or 0.00001097 BTC.

BitForex Token (BF) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000163 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00043114 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Dusk Network Profile

Dusk Network (CRYPTO:DUSK) is a token. It was first traded on July 12th, 2018. Dusk Network’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 112,616,161 tokens. Dusk Network’s official Twitter account is @DuskFoundation. The Reddit community for Dusk Network is /r/DuskNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Dusk Network is medium.com/dusk-network. Dusk Network’s official website is www.dusk.network.

Buying and Selling Dusk Network

Dusk Network can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Ethfinex and Binance DEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dusk Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dusk Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dusk Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dusk Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dusk Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.