DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF) Shares Sold by Atria Investments LLC

Atria Investments LLC reduced its holdings in DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF) by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,913 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,320 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in DWS Municipal Income Trust were worth $127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in DWS Municipal Income Trust during the second quarter worth $68,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in DWS Municipal Income Trust by 9.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 73,174 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 6,359 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in DWS Municipal Income Trust by 3.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 262,337 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,957,000 after purchasing an additional 9,165 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in DWS Municipal Income Trust by 5.6% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 188,126 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,120,000 after purchasing an additional 10,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in DWS Municipal Income Trust by 36.2% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 42,463 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 11,275 shares during the last quarter. 20.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KTF stock opened at $11.49 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.36. DWS Municipal Income Trust has a 1 year low of $10.08 and a 1 year high of $11.86.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th were issued a dividend of $0.0425 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 18th. This represents a yield of 4.4%.

In other news, Director John W. Ballantine acquired 2,460 shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.61 per share, with a total value of $28,560.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Deutsche Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment-grade tax-exempt municipal securities which are exempt from federal income tax.

