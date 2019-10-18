DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $29.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Weak legacy application services business and lower demand from Northern Europe and the U.K is hurting DXC Technology. GBS segment’s margins are expected to contract due to continued digital hiring and expansion of digital capabilities. Moreover, as the company continues to transfer client workloads out of the legacy environments, several stranded costs are cropping up. Further, it expects currency headwinds, delays in completion of deals and pressure from its legacy business to adversly impact fiscal 2020 results, forcing it to cut view. Shares have underperformed the industry year to date. However, DXC Technology is benefiting from strength in its digital business, which received a boost from the acquisition of Luxoft. We believe that its focus on strategic partnerships will help it expand in the cloud computing space.”

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on DXC. Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating on shares of DXC Technology in a research note on Sunday, August 11th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $64.00 to $56.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $46.00 to $32.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of DXC Technology from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $56.14.

DXC stock traded down $1.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $26.44. The company had a trading volume of 5,914,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,210,683. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a PE ratio of 3.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.78 and a 200 day moving average of $48.33. DXC Technology has a 12 month low of $26.02 and a 12 month high of $89.81.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. DXC Technology had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 19.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. Analysts anticipate that DXC Technology will post 7.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. DXC Technology’s payout ratio is presently 10.07%.

In other DXC Technology news, CEO John M. Lawrie purchased 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $53.28 per share, with a total value of $175,824.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders bought a total of 17,900 shares of company stock valued at $918,664 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in DXC Technology by 348.4% during the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in DXC Technology by 143.8% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management increased its stake in DXC Technology by 346.3% during the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in DXC Technology by 66.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in DXC Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 86.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DXC Technology Company Profile

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through three segments: Global Business Services (GBS), Global Infrastructure Services (GIS), and United States Public Sector (USPS).

