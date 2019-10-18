Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Dynavax Technologies discovers, develops, and intends to commercialize innovative products to treat and prevent allergies, infectious diseases, and chronic inflammatory diseases using versatile, proprietary approaches that alter immune system responses in highly specific ways. Dynavax’s clinical development programs are based on immunostimulatory sequences which are short DNA sequences that enhance the ability of the immune system to fight disease and control chronic inflammation. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on DVAX. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Dynavax Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. William Blair reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a report on Friday, August 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Dynavax Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Dynavax Technologies from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $16.10.

DVAX traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.08. 1,477,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,178,333. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.95, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a current ratio of 4.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $274.30 million, a PE ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.76. Dynavax Technologies has a 1 year low of $2.60 and a 1 year high of $13.75.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $8.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.24 million. Dynavax Technologies had a negative return on equity of 304.71% and a negative net margin of 781.10%. Dynavax Technologies’s revenue was up 564.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.63) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Dynavax Technologies will post -1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Francis Cano purchased 16,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.00 per share, with a total value of $50,001.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 118,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $355,452. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ingalls & Snyder LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dynavax Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dynavax Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $2,328,000. Walleye Trading Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dynavax Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $303,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Dynavax Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $277,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 95.0% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,984 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,402 shares during the last quarter. 80.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Dynavax Technologies

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on leveraging the power of the body's innate and adaptive immune responses through toll-like receptor (TLR) stimulation. The company markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in adults age 18 years and older.

