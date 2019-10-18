EagleX Tops One Day Volume of $63.00 (EGX)

EagleX (CURRENCY:EGX) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 18th. During the last seven days, EagleX has traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar. One EagleX coin can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges including BiteBTC and STEX. EagleX has a market capitalization of $13,359.00 and approximately $63.00 worth of EagleX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get EagleX alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003678 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012624 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.06 or 0.00227091 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.91 or 0.01130666 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000794 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00029424 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00090190 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About EagleX

EagleX’s total supply is 72,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 33,583,500 coins. EagleX’s official Twitter account is @EaglecoinID. EagleX’s official website is eaglepay.io.

Buying and Selling EagleX

EagleX can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC and STEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EagleX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EagleX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EagleX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EagleX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EagleX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.