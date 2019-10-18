East Asia Minerals (CVE:EAS) Stock Price Down 14.3%

East Asia Minerals Corp (CVE:EAS)’s share price was down 14.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06, approximately 70,000 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 249,604 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.08 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.07. The firm has a market cap of $5.65 million and a P/E ratio of -2.50.

About East Asia Minerals (CVE:EAS)

East Asia Minerals Corporation engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Indonesia. It holds 70% interest in Sangihe gold-copper project, which is located on the island of Sangihe covering an area of 42,000 hectares; and the Miwah gold project that consists of three contiguous exploration mining business permits covering 30,000 hectares located southeast of Banda Aceh in Aceh Province.

