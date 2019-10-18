East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.23 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) will announce earnings per share of $1.23 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for East West Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.29 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.17. East West Bancorp posted earnings per share of $1.18 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that East West Bancorp will report full year earnings of $4.59 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.50 to $4.67. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.65 to $5.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for East West Bancorp.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.03). East West Bancorp had a net margin of 32.92% and a return on equity of 15.42%. The firm had revenue of $421.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. East West Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EWBC. Raymond James cut East West Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on East West Bancorp from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded East West Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, July 1st. ValuEngine upgraded East West Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub cut East West Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.86.

In other East West Bancorp news, EVP Catherine Zhou acquired 2,512 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $39.82 per share, for a total transaction of $100,027.84. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,027.84. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Dominic Ng acquired 25,840 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.71 per share, with a total value of $1,000,266.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 538,250 shares in the company, valued at $20,835,657.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 38,052 shares of company stock valued at $1,478,330. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advantage Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 64.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in East West Bancorp by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 9,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP lifted its stake in East West Bancorp by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 104,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,638,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in East West Bancorp by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in East West Bancorp by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EWBC traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $41.30. The stock had a trading volume of 2,309,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 958,979. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.24 and a 200 day moving average of $45.58. The company has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. East West Bancorp has a 52 week low of $37.69 and a 52 week high of $56.09.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates in three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

