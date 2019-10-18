East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) Shares Down 5.1% After Earnings Miss

East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) dropped 5.1% during trading on Thursday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $40.86 and last traded at $41.37, approximately 2,334,431 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 145% from the average daily volume of 951,341 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.60.

The financial services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.03). East West Bancorp had a net margin of 32.92% and a return on equity of 15.42%. The company had revenue of $421.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James downgraded East West Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on East West Bancorp from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded East West Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $51.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded East West Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded East West Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.17.

In related news, Director Paul H. Irving acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.69 per share, for a total transaction of $38,690.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 30,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,171,068.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Andy Yen acquired 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.92 per share, for a total transaction of $50,596.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 55,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,173,643.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 38,052 shares of company stock worth $1,478,330. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 1.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,854,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $741,532,000 after acquiring an additional 223,815 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 2.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,020,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $230,431,000 after acquiring an additional 96,929 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 6.6% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,991,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $233,427,000 after acquiring an additional 309,257 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 7.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,897,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $182,298,000 after acquiring an additional 263,000 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 10.2% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,663,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,593,000 after acquiring an additional 246,578 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.41% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.88, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates in three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

