Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) Shares Purchased by Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp increased its position in shares of Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,654 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Eaton were worth $3,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in Eaton by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 523,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,545,000 after purchasing an additional 6,015 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Eaton by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 163,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,605,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Eaton by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Edmp Inc. increased its stake in Eaton by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 13,634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc increased its stake in Eaton by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 29,897 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. 77.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eaton alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $84.00 price target on Eaton and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank set a $96.00 price target on Eaton and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Oppenheimer raised Eaton from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird cut Eaton from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $89.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Eaton from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.23.

Shares of NYSE ETN opened at $81.44 on Friday. Eaton Co. PLC has a one year low of $64.46 and a one year high of $89.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.49 billion, a PE ratio of 15.11, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $82.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.88.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.02. Eaton had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 10.16%. The firm had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.63 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. PLC will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Ken D. Semelsberger sold 17,000 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.69, for a total transaction of $1,507,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,202,623.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 1,000 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.89, for a total value of $86,890.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 52,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,591,354.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 101,592 shares of company stock valued at $8,501,148 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

Further Reading: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.