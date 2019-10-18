Eden (EDN) Price Hits $0.0021 on Major Exchanges

Eden (CURRENCY:EDN) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 18th. Eden has a total market cap of $1.24 million and approximately $3.09 million worth of Eden was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Eden token can now be bought for $0.0021 or 0.00000026 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, Bilaxy, BitForex and Hotbit. Over the last week, Eden has traded down 5.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003678 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012585 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.32 or 0.00229835 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $91.42 or 0.01146778 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000803 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00029817 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00089632 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Eden Token Profile

Eden’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 tokens. Eden’s official message board is edenchain.io/get-started/blog. The Reddit community for Eden is /r/edenchainio. Eden’s official website is edenchain.io. Eden’s official Twitter account is @edenchainio.

Buying and Selling Eden

Eden can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, BitForex, Hotbit and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Eden should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Eden using one of the exchanges listed above.

