ELECTRICITE DE/ADR (OTCMKTS:ECIFY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $2.00

ELECTRICITE DE/ADR (OTCMKTS:ECIFY) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.00 and last traded at $2.01, with a volume of 1394 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $2.01.

A number of research analysts have commented on ECIFY shares. ValuEngine upgraded ELECTRICITE DE/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. HSBC upgraded ELECTRICITE DE/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut ELECTRICITE DE/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.49. The company has a market cap of $30.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.82 and a beta of 0.81.

ELECTRICITE DE/ADR Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ECIFY)

Electricité de France SA, an integrated energy company, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, supply, and trading of power and energy services in France, the United Kingdom, Italy, and internationally. It generates electricity through nuclear, fossil fuel, hydro, solar, wind, biomass, biogas, tidal, geothermal, and cogeneration plants.

