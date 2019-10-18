Elementis plc (LON:ELM) Receives GBX 181.67 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Elementis plc (LON:ELM) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 181.67 ($2.37).

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 195 ($2.55) price target on shares of Elementis in a research report on Monday. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Elementis in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 185 ($2.42) price target (down from GBX 200 ($2.61)) on shares of Elementis in a research report on Monday, July 29th.

ELM traded up GBX 1.70 ($0.02) on Friday, reaching GBX 150.20 ($1.96). 759,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,190,000. The stock has a market cap of $872.91 million and a PE ratio of 17.26. Elementis has a twelve month low of GBX 127.30 ($1.66) and a twelve month high of GBX 219.60 ($2.87). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 148.94 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 149.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th were issued a GBX 2.23 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. This represents a yield of 1.59%. Elementis’s payout ratio is 0.69%.

About Elementis

Elementis plc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals in North and South America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Specialty Products and Chromium segments. The Specialty Products segment offers functional additives to the personal care, coatings, and energy end markets, as well as oilfield and construction sectors.

