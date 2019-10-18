Elysium (ELS) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1,192.00

Elysium (CURRENCY:ELS) traded down 94% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 18th. Elysium has a market cap of $1,192.00 and $203.00 worth of Elysium was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Elysium has traded down 95.2% against the dollar. One Elysium coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $53.43 or 0.00670667 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012614 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000709 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000044 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00013410 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000799 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Elysium Profile

Elysium is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 4th, 2017. Elysium’s total supply is 14,353,438 coins. Elysium’s official Twitter account is @Elysium_coin.

Buying and Selling Elysium

Elysium can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elysium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elysium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Elysium using one of the exchanges listed above.

