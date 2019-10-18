Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) Upgraded to Hold by BidaskClub

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on ECPG. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Encore Capital Group in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Encore Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $45.00 target price on shares of Encore Capital Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Encore Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Encore Capital Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.67.

Shares of ECPG traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,804. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.81, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.69. Encore Capital Group has a 52-week low of $20.38 and a 52-week high of $39.19.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The asset manager reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.28. The firm had revenue of $346.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $353.89 million. Encore Capital Group had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 19.85%. The company’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Encore Capital Group will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Encore Capital Group by 6.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,063,492 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $137,631,000 after acquiring an additional 229,683 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Encore Capital Group by 6.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,308,104 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $112,045,000 after purchasing an additional 191,768 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Encore Capital Group by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 699,575 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $23,695,000 after acquiring an additional 150,305 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Encore Capital Group by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 674,384 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $22,841,000 after acquiring an additional 5,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Encore Capital Group by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 453,490 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $12,349,000 after acquiring an additional 14,930 shares during the last quarter.

Encore Capital Group Company Profile

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, together with its subsidiaries, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across a range of financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

