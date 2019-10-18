Enel Americas (NYSE:ENI) Earns Buy Rating from Jefferies Financial Group

Enel Americas (NYSE:ENI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a $17.00 price objective on the stock.

Enel Americas has a fifty-two week low of $10.33 and a fifty-two week high of $18.72.

About Enel Americas

Enel Americas SA, formerly Enersis Americas SA, through its subsidiaries and jointly controlled entities, is engaged in the electricity generation, transmission and distribution businesses in Chile, Brazil, Colombia, Peru and Argentina. The Company operates through two segments: Generation and Transmission, and Distribution.

