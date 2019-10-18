Energean Oil & Gas (LON:ENOG) Earns “Buy” Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their buy rating on shares of Energean Oil & Gas (LON:ENOG) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on ENOG. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Energean Oil & Gas in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Peel Hunt assumed coverage on Energean Oil & Gas in a research note on Monday, September 16th. They set a buy rating and a GBX 1,200 ($15.68) price objective on the stock.

Shares of ENOG opened at GBX 969 ($12.66) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion and a PE ratio of 138.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 956.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 902.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.74, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Energean Oil & Gas has a 1 year low of GBX 540 ($7.06) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,092 ($14.27).

Energean Oil & Gas Company Profile

Energean Oil & Gas plc operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The company focuses on the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. It operates through five segments: Greece, Israel, Egypt, Montenegro, and New Ventures. The company holds 13 licenses in the Eastern Mediterranean.

