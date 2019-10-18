Engagement Token Price Tops $0.0000 (ENGT)

Engagement Token (CURRENCY:ENGT) traded 33.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 18th. One Engagement Token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Exrates, HitBTC and Tidex. Engagement Token has a market cap of $17,799.00 and $480.00 worth of Engagement Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Engagement Token has traded down 40.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003674 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012614 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.11 or 0.00227700 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.79 or 0.01128700 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000792 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00029454 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00090211 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Engagement Token Token Profile

Engagement Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 415,256,071 tokens. The official website for Engagement Token is engagementtoken.com. The Reddit community for Engagement Token is /r/EngagementToken. Engagement Token’s official Twitter account is @EGT_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Engagement Token

Engagement Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, Exrates and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Engagement Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Engagement Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Engagement Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

