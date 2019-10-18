EnLink Midstream LLC (NYSE:ENLC) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2019 Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

EnLink Midstream LLC (NYSE:ENLC) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q3 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for EnLink Midstream in a report issued on Tuesday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Sighinolfi now anticipates that the pipeline company will post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.12. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for EnLink Midstream’s FY2019 earnings at $0.26 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. UBS Group lowered EnLink Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. ValuEngine raised EnLink Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group lowered EnLink Midstream from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays set a $8.00 price objective on EnLink Midstream and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on EnLink Midstream in a report on Thursday, July 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.50 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.59.

Shares of ENLC stock opened at $6.89 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.80. EnLink Midstream has a 1-year low of $6.78 and a 1-year high of $16.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of -98.36, a P/E/G ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). EnLink Midstream had a negative return on equity of 0.16% and a negative net margin of 3.21%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. EnLink Midstream’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 28th will be issued a $0.283 dividend. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 25th. EnLink Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,614.29%.

In other news, Director Kyle D. Vann bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.44 per share, with a total value of $148,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 99,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $743,308.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Barry E. Davis bought 136,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.32 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,644.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 1,892,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,852,163.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of EnLink Midstream by 4.0% in the second quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 32,817,606 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $331,130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265,503 shares in the last quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of EnLink Midstream by 4.5% in the second quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 23,543,728 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $237,556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012,917 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of EnLink Midstream by 20.4% in the second quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,233,683 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $173,887,000 after acquiring an additional 2,919,413 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of EnLink Midstream by 21,575.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,994,487 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $141,204,000 after acquiring an additional 13,929,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of EnLink Midstream by 1.8% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 8,324,805 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $83,992,000 after acquiring an additional 145,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.28% of the company’s stock.

About EnLink Midstream

EnLink Midstream, LLC focuses on providing midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Crude and Condensate segments. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

