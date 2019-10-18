Entegris Inc (NASDAQ:ENTG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Entegris Inc (NASDAQ:ENTG) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.50.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Loop Capital increased their price target on Entegris to $51.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank downgraded Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup set a $45.00 price target on Entegris and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. CL King assumed coverage on Entegris in a report on Thursday, June 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th.

Get Entegris alerts:

In related news, SVP William James Shaner sold 22,544 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.21, for a total transaction of $996,670.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,830 shares in the company, valued at $2,202,984.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gregory B. Graves sold 25,974 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $1,168,830.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 74,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,353,445. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 72,812 shares of company stock valued at $3,242,453. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Entegris during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in Entegris by 21.3% during the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,836 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Entegris during the second quarter valued at about $70,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Entegris during the second quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Entegris during the second quarter valued at about $86,000.

Shares of NASDAQ ENTG traded down $0.35 on Friday, hitting $48.05. The company had a trading volume of 14,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 805,151. Entegris has a 12-month low of $23.39 and a 12-month high of $48.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.57. The company has a quick ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 4.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.53 and a beta of 1.36.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $378.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $382.02 million. Entegris had a return on equity of 24.13% and a net margin of 18.18%. Entegris’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Entegris will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 29th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is 16.93%.

Entegris Company Profile

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies micro contamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

Recommended Story: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Entegris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entegris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.