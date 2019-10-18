Entergy (NYSE:ETR) Shares Gap Up to $117.28

Shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $116.00, but opened at $117.28. Entergy shares last traded at $118.02, with a volume of 47,168 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Entergy from $116.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group set a $115.00 target price on Entergy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Citigroup raised their target price on Entergy from $109.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine lowered Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Entergy from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.89.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $115.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.71. The company has a market cap of $22.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.29.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 13.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Entergy Co. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 21,445 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $2,358,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,225,210. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP A. Christopher Bakken III sold 6,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $729,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,523,824. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,156 shares of company stock valued at $6,188,830 over the last ninety days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Entergy by 142.0% during the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,125 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Entergy by 2.6% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,362 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,787,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC increased its position in Entergy by 1.8% in the second quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 13,480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,398,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Entergy by 6.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,569,197 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $984,957,000 after buying an additional 556,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian increased its position in Entergy by 1.9% in the second quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 5,606 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. 86.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. The company's Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

