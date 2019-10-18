Enterprise Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBTC) Announces Earnings Results

Enterprise Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBTC) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The savings and loans company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $33.57 million during the quarter. Enterprise Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 21.52%.

EBTC traded up $1.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.53. 1,568 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,269. The stock has a market cap of $341.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 0.85. Enterprise Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $26.85 and a fifty-two week high of $36.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.52.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%.

Separately, BidaskClub cut Enterprise Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th.

In related news, EVP Diane J. Silva sold 1,000 shares of Enterprise Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.66, for a total transaction of $31,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 67,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,147,624.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 20.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Enterprise Bancorp

Enterprise Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Enterprise Bank and Trust Company that provides various banking products and services primarily in the greater Merrimack Valley and North Central regions of Massachusetts and Southern New Hampshire. The company offers commercial checking, business and municipal savings accounts, term certificates of deposit, money market and business sweep accounts, interest on lawyers trust accounts, escrow management accounts, personal checking accounts, savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as checking and simplified employee pension accounts.

