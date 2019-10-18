Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) Shares Sold by Peregrine Capital Management LLC

Peregrine Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) by 18.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 160,590 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 36,908 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Financial Services were worth $6,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 112.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,512 shares of the bank’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 2.2% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 47,264 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 0.6% in the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 183,821 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,646,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 21.9% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 6,762 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217 shares during the period. Finally, HGK Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 19.5% in the second quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,324 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,687 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Enterprise Financial Services stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $41.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,450. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 1.16. Enterprise Financial Services Corp has a 52 week low of $36.09 and a 52 week high of $49.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. Enterprise Financial Services had a net margin of 25.85% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The company had revenue of $73.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.27 million. Equities analysts predict that Enterprise Financial Services Corp will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is a boost from Enterprise Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Enterprise Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.73%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Enterprise Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Enterprise Financial Services currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, and savings deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

