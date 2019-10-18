Entravision Communication (NYSE:EVC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Entravision Communication (NYSE:EVC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $3.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Entravision is a diversified media company utilizing a combination of television, radio, outdoor and publishing operations to reach Hispanic consumers in the United States. The company is the largest Univision-affiliated television group in the United States. It owns Univision-affiliated stations in 17 of the top 50 Hispanic markets in the United States. Also, the company operates the largest centrally programmed Spanish-language radio network. The company produces seven formats to appeal to the diverse musical tastes of the listeners. “

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on EVC. ValuEngine raised shares of Entravision Communication from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Noble Financial set a $6.00 price target on shares of Entravision Communication and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th.

EVC stock opened at $2.60 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.05. The company has a quick ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Entravision Communication has a 52-week low of $2.41 and a 52-week high of $5.42. The firm has a market cap of $222.61 million, a P/E ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.22.

Entravision Communication (NYSE:EVC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Entravision Communication had a negative net margin of 1.97% and a positive return on equity of 4.59%. The business had revenue of $69.24 million for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Entravision Communication will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. Entravision Communication’s dividend payout ratio is presently 153.85%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EVC. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Entravision Communication in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Entravision Communication in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Entravision Communication in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Entravision Communication in the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Entravision Communication in the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000. 58.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Entravision Communication Company Profile

Entravision Communications Corporation operates as a media company that reaches and engages Hispanics across media channels and advertising platforms primarily in the United States, Spain, Mexico, Argentina, and other Latin America countries. The company operates through three segments: Television Broadcasting, Radio Broadcasting, and Digital Media.

