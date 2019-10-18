ENTREC (TSE:ENT) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.12

ENTREC Corp (TSE:ENT) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.12 and traded as high as $0.09. ENTREC shares last traded at $0.09, with a volume of 6,000 shares.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on ENTREC from C$0.15 to C$0.10 in a research note on Friday, August 16th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $9.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.09 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 904.06.

ENTREC (TSE:ENT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$46.07 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that ENTREC Corp will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ENTREC Company Profile (TSE:ENT)

ENTREC Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides heavy haul transportation and crane solutions to the oil and natural gas, construction, petrochemical, mining, and power generation industries in Canada and the United States. The company operates from 13 locations throughout western Canada, North Dakota, Colorado, and Texas with a fleet of 200 cranes, 750 multi-wheeled trailers, and 190 tractors, as well as approximately 375 lines of specialized platform trailers.

