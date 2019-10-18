Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,654,639 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,097,114 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises 5.1% of Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 2.49% of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF worth $4,673,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 92.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,125,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,395,058,000 after purchasing an additional 3,911,848 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,097,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,060,840,000 after purchasing an additional 2,631,883 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 114.2% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 3,096,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651,478 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $459,810,000. Finally, Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 44.8% during the 3rd quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 4,824,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,440,280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492,914 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $0.68 on Friday, reaching $300.30. 243,564 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,038,483. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $235.46 and a one year high of $304.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $297.79 and a 200 day moving average of $293.70.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $1.4827 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Story: How to track put option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.