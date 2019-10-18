Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $1.02 Billion Stock Position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 48.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,417,907 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,057,330 shares during the period. iShares MBS ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.05% of iShares MBS ETF worth $1,019,959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC grew its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 2,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 17.0% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. First American Trust FSB grew its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 7.4% in the second quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 2,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 5.4% in the second quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period.

Shares of MBB stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $108.05. The company had a trading volume of 203,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,209,478. iShares MBS ETF has a 12 month low of $101.75 and a 12 month high of $108.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.25.

About iShares MBS ETF

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

