Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,644,881 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,042 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $178,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Medtronic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Medtronic by 393.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 296 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Medtronic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC lifted its position in Medtronic by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 400 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MDT shares. Bank of America set a $118.00 price target on Medtronic and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Northland Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Medtronic from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Medtronic from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $110.00 price objective on Medtronic and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.84.

Shares of NYSE MDT traded down $0.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $108.29. The stock had a trading volume of 782,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,093,979. Medtronic PLC has a one year low of $81.66 and a one year high of $112.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.67. The stock has a market cap of $145.16 billion, a PE ratio of 20.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $108.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.59.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.08. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.36% and a net margin of 14.41%. The business had revenue of $7.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Medtronic PLC will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.38%.

In other news, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 6,599 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.02, for a total value of $673,229.98. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 105,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,810,039.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Hooman Hakami sold 82,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.31, for a total value of $8,893,530.87. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,300,962.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 118,339 shares of company stock valued at $12,619,053 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

