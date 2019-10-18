Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 954,690 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 11.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,236,219 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 954,690 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $477,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VXUS. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 82.9% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Hanson McClain Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 14.5% during the second quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 1,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 232.6% during the third quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 2,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 904.3% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 3,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 2,740 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total International Stock ETF alerts:

VXUS stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $52.59. The stock had a trading volume of 2,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,308,044. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $45.59 and a 1-year high of $53.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.88.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%.

Read More: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.