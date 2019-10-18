Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Raises Stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 67.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,076,862 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,236,995 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $440,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLT. Covington Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $34,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 286.3% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 309 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $43,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3,290.0% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 678 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 658 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $139.77. 136,757 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,972,464. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $143.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.87. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $111.90 and a 12-month high of $148.90.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

Read More: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.