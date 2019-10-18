Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 102,350 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,712,287 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 102,350 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.14% of Starbucks worth $151,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Starbucks by 977.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,923,411 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $664,219,000 after purchasing an additional 7,188,139 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Starbucks by 18.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,382,380 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,457,167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,706,533 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in Starbucks by 87.0% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 5,538,794 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $407,725,000 after buying an additional 2,576,900 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Starbucks by 166.3% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,901,446 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $327,058,000 after buying an additional 2,436,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in Starbucks by 162.1% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 3,327,726 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $278,964,000 after buying an additional 2,058,082 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on SBUX shares. Cowen set a $93.00 target price on shares of Starbucks and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Cleveland Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Starbucks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.10.

SBUX stock traded down $0.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $86.10. 1,227,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,917,940. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $57.39 and a 52 week high of $99.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.53.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The coffee company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.63% and a negative return on equity of 125.91%. The business had revenue of $6.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Starbucks news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 9,973 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.63, for a total transaction of $883,906.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,407 shares in the company, valued at $2,517,712.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kevin R. Johnson sold 23,390 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.32, for a total transaction of $2,299,704.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 142,767 shares of company stock valued at $13,730,357 in the last quarter. 3.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Further Reading: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.