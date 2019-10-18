EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) PT Lowered to $97.00

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) had its price objective lowered by KeyCorp from $110.00 to $97.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the energy exploration company’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for EOG Resources’ Q1 2020 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.19 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $1.39 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered EOG Resources from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on EOG Resources from $109.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Guggenheim set a $108.00 price target on EOG Resources and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on EOG Resources from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $111.00 price target on EOG Resources and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $110.38.

EOG stock traded down $1.49 on Tuesday, reaching $65.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 170,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,139,044. EOG Resources has a 52 week low of $66.01 and a 52 week high of $120.65. The company has a market capitalization of $40.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $74.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The energy exploration company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.02). EOG Resources had a return on equity of 16.25% and a net margin of 19.69%. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that EOG Resources will post 4.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 17th will be given a dividend of $0.2875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 16th. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.76%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,641,750 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $4,251,986,000 after acquiring an additional 473,441 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,712,596 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $3,326,986,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201,811 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,661,614 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,365,875,000 after acquiring an additional 98,651 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 100.1% during the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 12,253,340 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,141,521,000 after acquiring an additional 6,128,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 32,106.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,219,605 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $765,738,000 after acquiring an additional 8,194,083 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.54% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

