Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-three brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation, sixteen have issued a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $542.05.

EQIX has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Equinix from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. BidaskClub raised Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Equinix from $500.00 to $545.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Raymond James upped their target price on Equinix from $520.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Get Equinix alerts:

In other news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 2,960 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $516.44, for a total transaction of $1,528,662.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,943,019.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Simon Miller sold 385 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $516.27, for a total transaction of $198,763.95. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 689 shares in the company, valued at $355,710.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,409 shares of company stock worth $6,727,033 over the last ninety days. 0.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cohen Klingenstein LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equinix during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,154,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Equinix by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Equinix by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,700,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Jaguar Listed Property LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equinix during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,134,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Equinix by 200.4% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 50,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,991,000 after acquiring an additional 33,533 shares in the last quarter. 98.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ EQIX traded up $4.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $576.28. The stock had a trading volume of 8,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 386,359. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $563.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $513.97. Equinix has a twelve month low of $335.29 and a twelve month high of $609.97. The firm has a market cap of $46.23 billion, a PE ratio of 27.80, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.69.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.14 by ($3.45). Equinix had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 6.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.63 earnings per share. Equinix’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Equinix will post 20.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were given a dividend of $2.46 per share. This represents a $9.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 20th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.56%.

About Equinix

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

Further Reading: Should I follow buy, hold and sell recommendations?



Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.