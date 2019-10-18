Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Holly Energy Partners, L.P.’s Q3 2019 Earnings (NYSE:HEP)

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) – Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q3 2019 earnings per share estimates for Holly Energy Partners in a report released on Tuesday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Sighinolfi now expects that the pipeline company will post earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.43. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Holly Energy Partners’ Q4 2019 earnings at $0.47 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $1.81 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.46 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.73 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.76 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.85 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.93 EPS.

Get Holly Energy Partners alerts:

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43. The company had revenue of $130.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.07 million. Holly Energy Partners had a return on equity of 37.40% and a net margin of 36.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Holly Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays set a $23.00 target price on Holly Energy Partners and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised Holly Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. TheStreet lowered Holly Energy Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Holly Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $31.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.77.

Shares of NYSE HEP opened at $21.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38, a PEG ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. Holly Energy Partners has a 52-week low of $20.81 and a 52-week high of $31.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.05.

In other Holly Energy Partners news, Director Eric L. Mattson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.55, for a total value of $55,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,654.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 45.6% in the third quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Holly Energy Partners in the third quarter worth $2,236,000. Delphi Management Inc. MA acquired a new position in shares of Holly Energy Partners in the third quarter worth $296,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Holly Energy Partners in the third quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Barings LLC grew its stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 213.0% in the second quarter. Barings LLC now owns 33,489 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $921,000 after acquiring an additional 22,789 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.86% of the company’s stock.

Holly Energy Partners Company Profile

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. owns and operates petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, loading rack facilities, and refinery processing units that support the refining and marketing operations of HollyFrontier Corporation in West Texas, New Mexico, Utah, Nevada, Oklahoma, Wyoming, Kansas, Arizona, Idaho, and Washington.

Featured Article: Moving Average (MA)

Receive News & Ratings for Holly Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Holly Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.