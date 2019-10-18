Etherparty (FUEL) Price Reaches $0.0036 on Major Exchanges

Etherparty (CURRENCY:FUEL) traded up 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 17th. One Etherparty token can currently be bought for $0.0036 or 0.00000044 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including ACX, HitBTC, Gate.io and Binance. Over the last seven days, Etherparty has traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar. Etherparty has a total market capitalization of $3.56 million and $87,835.00 worth of Etherparty was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Etherparty Profile

Etherparty’s genesis date was October 1st, 2017. Etherparty’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Etherparty’s official Twitter account is @etherparty_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Etherparty’s official website is etherparty.com. The official message board for Etherparty is medium.com/etherparty. The Reddit community for Etherparty is /r/etherparty and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Etherparty Token Trading

Etherparty can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, ACX, Binance and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Etherparty directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Etherparty should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Etherparty using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

