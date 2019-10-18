Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $134.18 Million

Equities analysts expect Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) to report sales of $134.18 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Euronav’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $136.49 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $131.86 million. Euronav reported sales of $110.52 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 21.4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Euronav will report full-year sales of $656.99 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $634.76 million to $679.22 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $787.54 million, with estimates ranging from $767.40 million to $807.68 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Euronav.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The shipping company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01. Euronav had a negative return on equity of 2.89% and a negative net margin of 9.69%. The company had revenue of $132.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.00 million.

Several research firms have commented on EURN. Zacks Investment Research raised Euronav from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Euronav in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Euronav from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.00.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its stake in Euronav by 39.6% during the 2nd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 22,757 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 6,460 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Euronav during the 2nd quarter worth $104,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Euronav during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Albert D Mason Inc. acquired a new position in Euronav during the 2nd quarter worth $99,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in Euronav during the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. 29.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:EURN opened at $11.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Euronav has a 12 month low of $6.77 and a 12 month high of $11.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of -16.92 and a beta of 0.99.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th.

About Euronav

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil and petroleum products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tankers; and Floating Production, Storage, and Offloading Operations. As of December 12, 2018, it owned and operated a fleet of vessels, including 43 very large crude carriers, 2 ULCCs, 26 Suezmax vessels, and 2 floating, storage, and offloading vessels, as well as 1 LR1s.

