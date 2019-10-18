Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) versus AK PWR & TEL CO/SH SH (NYSE:APTL) Head to Head Comparison

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) and AK PWR & TEL CO/SH SH (OTCMKTS:APTL) are both utilities companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

Eversource Energy has a beta of 0.2, indicating that its stock price is 80% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AK PWR & TEL CO/SH SH has a beta of 0.25, indicating that its stock price is 75% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Eversource Energy pays an annual dividend of $2.14 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. AK PWR & TEL CO/SH SH pays an annual dividend of $1.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Eversource Energy pays out 65.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Eversource Energy has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Eversource Energy and AK PWR & TEL CO/SH SH’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eversource Energy 10.00% 9.24% 2.79% AK PWR & TEL CO/SH SH N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Eversource Energy and AK PWR & TEL CO/SH SH’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eversource Energy $8.45 billion 3.28 $1.03 billion $3.28 26.10 AK PWR & TEL CO/SH SH N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Eversource Energy has higher revenue and earnings than AK PWR & TEL CO/SH SH.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

78.5% of Eversource Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Eversource Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Eversource Energy and AK PWR & TEL CO/SH SH, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eversource Energy 2 2 8 0 2.50 AK PWR & TEL CO/SH SH 0 0 0 0 N/A

Eversource Energy presently has a consensus target price of $80.70, suggesting a potential downside of 5.72%. Given Eversource Energy’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Eversource Energy is more favorable than AK PWR & TEL CO/SH SH.

Summary

Eversource Energy beats AK PWR & TEL CO/SH SH on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas. The company operates water regulated utilities. It also provides water services to approximately 228,000 customers. It serves residential, commercial, industrial, municipal, fire protection, and other customers in Connecticut, Massachusetts, and New Hampshire, the United States. The company was formerly known as Northeast Utilities and changed its name to Eversource Energy in April 2015. Eversource Energy was founded in 1927 and is based in Springfield, Massachusetts.

About AK PWR & TEL CO/SH SH

Alaska Power & Telephone Company, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated electric and telephone services in rural portions of Alaska. It operates through Electric and Telecommunications segments. The Electric segment offers retail and wholesale electric services, including hydroelectric and diesel generation facilities. The Telecommunications segment provides local telephone services. The company also offers broadband, Internet, wireless, long distance, and engineering services. Alaska Power & Telephone Company was founded in 1957 and is based in Port Townsend, Washington.

