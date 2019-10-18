EVO Payments Inc (NASDAQ:EVOP) Shares Sold by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE cut its position in shares of EVO Payments Inc (NASDAQ:EVOP) by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 115,804 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,971 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.14% of EVO Payments worth $3,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of EVO Payments by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of EVO Payments in the 2nd quarter worth $75,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of EVO Payments in the 2nd quarter worth $82,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of EVO Payments in the 2nd quarter worth $224,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of EVO Payments by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 2,001 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut EVO Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of EVO Payments in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, ValuEngine cut EVO Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.15.

Shares of NASDAQ EVOP opened at $28.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.42, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.15. EVO Payments Inc has a 52-week low of $21.81 and a 52-week high of $31.93.

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $122.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.10 million. EVO Payments had a negative return on equity of 4.80% and a negative net margin of 6.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that EVO Payments Inc will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Michael L. Reidenbach sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.97, for a total value of $57,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 362,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,503,450.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael L. Reidenbach sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.18, for a total value of $124,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,041,140. 61.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EVO Payments, Inc operates as an integrated merchant acquirer and payment processor servicing approximately 550,000 merchants. The company processes approximately 950 million transactions in North America and approximately 2.1 billion transactions in Europe. Its payment and commerce solutions consist of gateway solutions, online fraud prevention and management reporting, online hosted payments page capabilities, security tokenization, and encryption solutions at the point-of-sale and online; dynamic currency conversion; loyalty offers; and other ancillary solutions.

