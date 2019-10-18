EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “EVO Payments International LLC is a payments service provider of merchant acquiring and processing solutions for merchants, independent software vendors, financial institutions, independent sales organizations, government organizations and multinational corporations. It operates primarily in North America and Europe. EVO Payments International LLC is located in Atlanta, Georgia. “

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of EVO Payments from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. BTIG Research restated a hold rating on shares of EVO Payments in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $29.15.

Shares of EVOP stock traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $28.45. 18,862 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 375,953. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.15. EVO Payments has a 12-month low of $21.81 and a 12-month high of $31.93. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.20, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.62.

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. EVO Payments had a negative net margin of 6.85% and a negative return on equity of 4.80%. The firm had revenue of $122.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.10 million. The firm’s revenue was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that EVO Payments will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other EVO Payments news, insider Darren Wilson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.30, for a total transaction of $117,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,046,496.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Michael L. Reidenbach sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.97, for a total transaction of $57,940.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 362,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,503,450.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,041,140. 61.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EVOP. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in EVO Payments by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,830,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,236,000 after buying an additional 727,681 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in EVO Payments by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,186,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,946,000 after buying an additional 526,836 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. raised its stake in EVO Payments by 61.9% during the 2nd quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,209,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,132,000 after buying an additional 462,523 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in EVO Payments during the 2nd quarter valued at $10,888,000. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in EVO Payments by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 2,462,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,637,000 after buying an additional 302,250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.85% of the company’s stock.

EVO Payments Company Profile

EVO Payments, Inc operates as an integrated merchant acquirer and payment processor servicing approximately 550,000 merchants. The company processes approximately 950 million transactions in North America and approximately 2.1 billion transactions in Europe. Its payment and commerce solutions consist of gateway solutions, online fraud prevention and management reporting, online hosted payments page capabilities, security tokenization, and encryption solutions at the point-of-sale and online; dynamic currency conversion; loyalty offers; and other ancillary solutions.

