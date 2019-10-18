Exagen (NYSE:XGN) Research Coverage Started at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Exagen (NYSE:XGN) in a report issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Cowen started coverage on shares of Exagen in a report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. William Blair started coverage on shares of Exagen in a report on Monday. They set an outperform rating on the stock.

Exagen stock opened at $13.51 on Monday. Exagen has a 12 month low of $11.54 and a 12 month high of $19.50.

In other Exagen news, major shareholder Bio-Exagen L.P. H.I.G. acquired 425,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,950,000.00.

About Exagen

Exagen Inc operates as a commercial-stage diagnostics company, develops and markets products for the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of patients affected by autoimmune rheumatic diseases (ARDs). Its lead product includes Avise SLE+CT, a proprietary diagnostic test that provides an enhanced solution for patients with a range of ARDs, such as systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE), rheumatoid arthritis (RA), Sjögren's syndrome, and scleroderma, as well as other disorders, including fibromyalgia.

