Exane Derivatives Has $45,000 Position in Banco Macro SA ADR (NYSE:BMA)

Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in Banco Macro SA ADR (NYSE:BMA) by 641.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,734 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Banco Macro were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BMA. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. grew its position in shares of Banco Macro by 10,250.0% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 414 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Banco Macro in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Banco Macro in the 2nd quarter valued at about $135,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Banco Macro in the 1st quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Banco Macro in the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Banco Macro from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Banco Macro from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Banco Macro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Banco Macro from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Banco Macro from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.33.

Shares of NYSE:BMA opened at $25.86 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.20 and a 200-day moving average of $47.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.10. Banco Macro SA ADR has a 12 month low of $21.41 and a 12 month high of $77.31.

Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The bank reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $465.92 million during the quarter. Banco Macro had a net margin of 21.12% and a return on equity of 35.96%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Banco Macro SA ADR will post 8.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Banco Macro SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Argentina. It offers various retail products and services, such as savings and checking accounts, time deposits, credit and debit cards, consumer finance loans, mortgage loans, automobile loans, overdrafts, credit-related services, home and car insurance coverage, tax collection, utility payments, automated teller machines (ATMs), and money transfers.

