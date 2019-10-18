Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) Shares Purchased by Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) by 24.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,865 shares of the energy giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,112 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $525,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Exelon by 74.4% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,986 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 2,981 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Exelon by 5.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,414,889 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $70,929,000 after buying an additional 67,024 shares in the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon during the second quarter worth approximately $360,000. Finally, Swedbank grew its position in shares of Exelon by 8.3% during the second quarter. Swedbank now owns 2,845,721 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $136,424,000 after buying an additional 217,171 shares in the last quarter. 78.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EXC stock traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $44.55. The company had a trading volume of 869,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,444,715. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.26. Exelon Co. has a one year low of $42.80 and a one year high of $51.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.23.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy giant reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.03 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EXC. UBS Group raised their price objective on Exelon from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. ValuEngine cut Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Exelon from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Exelon in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Exelon in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

