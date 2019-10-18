Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Getting Somewhat Critical News Coverage, Analysis Finds

Media coverage about Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) has been trending somewhat negative on Friday, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research group identifies negative and positive media coverage by monitoring more than six thousand news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Exxon Mobil earned a media sentiment score of -1.86 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media coverage about the oil and gas company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on XOM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $83.00 target price on Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Independent Research set a $74.00 price target on Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Exxon Mobil from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, DZ Bank raised Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $72.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.04.

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $68.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.74. Exxon Mobil has a fifty-two week low of $64.65 and a fifty-two week high of $83.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $292.71 billion, a PE ratio of 13.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.31.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.05. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 6.30%. The business had revenue of $69.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Robert N. Schleckser sold 9,345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.84, for a total transaction of $661,999.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 189,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,445,432. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

