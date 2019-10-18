F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The bank reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 25.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 EPS.

NYSE:FNB opened at $11.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.43. F.N.B. has a 1 year low of $9.35 and a 1 year high of $12.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded F.N.B. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. ValuEngine downgraded F.N.B. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on F.N.B. from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. F.N.B. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.33.

In related news, Director James D. Chiafullo bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.85 per share, for a total transaction of $32,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $725,289.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director David L. Motley bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.12 per share, for a total transaction of $27,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $403,878.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 6,000 shares of company stock worth $66,460. Company insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

F.N.B. Company Profile

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

