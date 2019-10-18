FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Stock Holdings Reduced by Mission Wealth Management LP

Mission Wealth Management LP lowered its position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,645 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the second quarter valued at about $1,178,000. Atria Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 5,526.7% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 217,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,651,000 after buying an additional 213,718 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 23.3% in the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 238 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 9.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 448,121 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $128,415,000 after buying an additional 40,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cleararc Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the first quarter worth about $242,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FDS opened at $252.21 on Friday. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $188.31 and a twelve month high of $305.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 2.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.42 billion, a PE ratio of 25.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $260.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $273.99.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 26th. The business services provider reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.14. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 63.04% and a net margin of 24.58%. The business had revenue of $364.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 9.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.80%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FDS. Bank of America cut FactSet Research Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $230.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 27th. UBS Group reduced their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $233.00 to $224.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 27th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $240.00 price target on FactSet Research Systems and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $239.08.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, Director Philip A. Hadley sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.86, for a total value of $21,214,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 467,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,199,712.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 1,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.30, for a total value of $320,575.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,346,094. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 78,558 shares of company stock valued at $22,152,389 in the last three months. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information to financial investment professionals through its analytics, services, contents, and technologies.

