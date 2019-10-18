Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Expected to Post FY2019 Earnings of $1.42 Per Share

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) – Equities researchers at Northcoast Research upped their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Fastenal in a research report issued on Monday, October 14th. Northcoast Research analyst T. Hayes now anticipates that the company will earn $1.42 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.36. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Fastenal’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.38 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.42 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on FAST. ValuEngine cut Fastenal from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Fastenal from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Fastenal from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Fastenal from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Fastenal from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.55.

Shares of NASDAQ FAST opened at $35.92 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.51, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Fastenal has a twelve month low of $24.00 and a twelve month high of $36.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.09. The stock has a market cap of $20.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.24.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 11th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. Fastenal had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 14.77%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 24th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

In other Fastenal news, Director Daniel L. Johnson acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.49 per share, with a total value of $76,225.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Sheryl Ann Lisowski sold 5,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total value of $188,102.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $347,797. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,365 shares of company stock valued at $1,937,415 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Fastenal by 103.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,317,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,193,894,000 after acquiring an additional 34,249,134 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Fastenal by 114.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,456,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,416,246,000 after acquiring an additional 23,182,045 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Fastenal by 92.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,430,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,024,304,000 after acquiring an additional 15,082,989 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Fastenal by 241.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,737,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,715,000 after acquiring an additional 9,719,267 shares during the period. Finally, Bares Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Fastenal by 94.5% during the second quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,677,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,787,000 after acquiring an additional 4,214,984 shares during the period. 83.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

