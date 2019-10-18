Feathercoin Price Down 9.1% Over Last 7 Days (FTC)

Feathercoin (CURRENCY:FTC) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 18th. During the last week, Feathercoin has traded down 9.1% against the US dollar. One Feathercoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0099 or 0.00000124 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BX Thailand, Cryptopia, Bittylicious and QBTC. Feathercoin has a total market cap of $2.51 million and $9,942.00 worth of Feathercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

IPChain (IPC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00000997 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000597 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000347 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Dinerocoin (DIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Feathercoin Profile

Feathercoin (FTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 16th, 2013. Feathercoin’s total supply is 254,544,040 coins. The official message board for Feathercoin is forum.feathercoin.com. Feathercoin’s official Twitter account is @feathercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Feathercoin’s official website is feathercoin.com. The Reddit community for Feathercoin is /r/FeatherCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Feathercoin

Feathercoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, BX Thailand, Bittylicious, QBTC, CoinExchange, LiteBit.eu, Upbit and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Feathercoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Feathercoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Feathercoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

