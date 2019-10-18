Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Short Interest Update

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,060,000 shares, a growth of 5.6% from the August 30th total of 1,950,000 shares. Approximately 2.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 416,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.9 days.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 200.0% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 54.0% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the second quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 43.2% during the second quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Federal Realty Investment Trust alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on FRT shares. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research note on Monday, August 5th. ValuEngine downgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. DA Davidson downgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Mizuho upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $134.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.88.

Shares of NYSE FRT opened at $137.96 on Friday. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $115.09 and a twelve month high of $139.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $134.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.59. The company has a market capitalization of $10.19 billion, a PE ratio of 22.14, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.02. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 27.82%. The firm had revenue of $229.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.55 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 20th. This is an increase from Federal Realty Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is presently 67.42%.

About Federal Realty Investment Trust

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

Further Reading: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.