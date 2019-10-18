Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Federal Signal Corporation (NYSE:FSS) is a leader in environmental and safety solutions. It provides products and services to protect people and the planet. Federal Signal is a leading global designer, manufacturer and supplier of products of and total solutions that serve municipal, governmental, industrial and commercial customers. With manufacturing facilities worldwide, the company operates through the following business segments: Environmental Solutions and Safety and Security Systems. Federal Signal is best known for its variety of emergency lighting, sirens, industrial equipment, and public safety solutions under brands including Federal Signal, Elgin, Guzzler, Jetstream, Vactor and Victor. Federal Signal Corporation is headquartered in Oak Brook, IL. “

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

FSS stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.31. 695,786 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 316,420. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.29 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.71 and its 200 day moving average is $28.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Federal Signal has a 12-month low of $18.59 and a 12-month high of $34.12.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The conglomerate reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $324.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.40 million. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 9.11%. Federal Signal’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Federal Signal will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Svetlana Vinokur sold 10,818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.30, for a total value of $349,421.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,774 shares in the company, valued at $767,900.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dennis J. Martin sold 47,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.37, for a total value of $1,449,681.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 206,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,271,951.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 113,639 shares of company stock worth $3,538,690 in the last quarter. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Federal Signal by 1.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,840,860 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $236,493,000 after acquiring an additional 117,326 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Federal Signal by 1.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,886,632 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $103,967,000 after acquiring an additional 64,945 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Federal Signal by 7.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,614,014 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $69,925,000 after acquiring an additional 170,877 shares in the last quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in shares of Federal Signal by 1.2% in the second quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,391,585 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $37,225,000 after acquiring an additional 16,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC lifted its position in shares of Federal Signal by 1.1% in the second quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 1,039,732 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,813,000 after acquiring an additional 11,242 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.97% of the company’s stock.

Federal Signal Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies a suite of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group.

