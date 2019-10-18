FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Purchased by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,689 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,172 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in FedEx were worth $2,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in FedEx in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in FedEx in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in FedEx by 125.0% in the 3rd quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 225 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in FedEx in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

In other FedEx news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 23,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.78, for a total transaction of $4,060,518.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,031,437.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director R Brad Martin bought 1,000 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $145.00 per share, for a total transaction of $145,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 49,046 shares in the company, valued at $7,111,670. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FDX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $140.00 price target on shares of FedEx and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Wolfe Research set a $184.00 price target on shares of FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of FedEx from $175.00 to $168.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $161.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on shares of FedEx from $206.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.64.

Shares of NYSE:FDX traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $149.90. 80,762 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,091,386. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $39.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $166.06. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $137.78 and a 1 year high of $234.49.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 17th. The shipping service provider reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.17 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $17.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.05 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 21.15% and a net margin of 0.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.46 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 12.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.75%.

FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

