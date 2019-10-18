Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Principal Financial Group Inc (NYSE:PFG)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Principal Financial Group Inc (NYSE:PFG) by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 610 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PFG. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Principal Financial Group in the second quarter worth $25,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its position in Principal Financial Group by 73.0% in the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY boosted its position in Principal Financial Group by 620.0% in the second quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY now owns 756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Personal Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Principal Financial Group in the second quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in Principal Financial Group in the second quarter worth $56,000. 68.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on PFG. Barclays set a $66.00 price objective on Principal Financial Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Principal Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Principal Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.33.

Shares of NYSE PFG opened at $55.50 on Friday. Principal Financial Group Inc has a one year low of $40.42 and a one year high of $60.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $55.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.62.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.35 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is a boost from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%.

In related news, EVP Julia M. Lawler sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.95, for a total transaction of $52,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 3,000 shares of company stock worth $168,500 in the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Principal Financial Group Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

